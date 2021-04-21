American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 10,000 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

