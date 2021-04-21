Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $281.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.06.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,687. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.