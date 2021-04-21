Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

