Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is NEXT Financial Group Inc’s 7th Largest Position

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

