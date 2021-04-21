Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

