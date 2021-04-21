Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.08.

ASGTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Altus Group from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF remained flat at $$49.46 during midday trading on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

