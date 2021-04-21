Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$19.25 at Laurentian

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of ALS opened at C$15.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The stock has a market cap of C$660.74 million and a PE ratio of -24.51. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$17.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.