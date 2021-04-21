AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at CIBC

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.31.

ATGFF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

