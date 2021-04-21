Altabancorp (ALTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, analysts expect Altabancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $811.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

