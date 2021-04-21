Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $14.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,278.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,166. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,318.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,873.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.