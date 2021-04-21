Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several analysts recently commented on APYRF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.