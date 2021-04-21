Allied Motion Technologies Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, May 3rd (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $475.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

