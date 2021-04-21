Alliance Resource Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 942 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $732.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.