Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alkermes worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 210,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.