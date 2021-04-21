Alkermes plc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Alkermes stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

