Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALHC. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.
Shares of ALHC opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $26.17.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.
