Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALHC. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of ALHC opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

