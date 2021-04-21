Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,007,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

