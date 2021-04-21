Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $21.35 million and $4.31 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.03 or 0.00442773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00170193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00219060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001678 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.