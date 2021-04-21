Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Increased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $67.87. 6,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

