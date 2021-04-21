Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

