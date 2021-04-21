AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$7.53. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 60,690 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.43. The firm has a market cap of C$523.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

