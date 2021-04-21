AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$7.53. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 60,690 shares trading hands.

AGF.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 798,043 shares in the company, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

