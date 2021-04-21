ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.01

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.01 and last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 1956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

AGESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

