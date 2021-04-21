AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $145.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.54. AGCO has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $153.82.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.