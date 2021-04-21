AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.49

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 12932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of analysts have commented on ASGLY shares. Mizuho raised shares of AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.80.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

