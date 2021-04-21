AerCap (AER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

