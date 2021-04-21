AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

AECOM stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. 574,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,501. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AECOM by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AECOM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

