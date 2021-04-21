Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Trading 0% Higher

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.12. 128,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 310,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

