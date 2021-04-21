AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 45 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.45.

Shares of W opened at $314.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.44 and its 200-day moving average is $283.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $415,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $224,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,194,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,915. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

