AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,600 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Covanta were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Covanta stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.