AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 152 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000.

IEF opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

