AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

NYSE DGX opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $134.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

