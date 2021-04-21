AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $102,000 Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $27,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,516 shares of company stock valued at $954,402. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

EPAY opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -259.65, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

