AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 525 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

