AdvicePeriod LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AdvicePeriod LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.