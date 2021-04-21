adidas (FRA:ADS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €293.31 ($345.07).

Shares of ADS opened at €269.10 ($316.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €278.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €281.17. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

