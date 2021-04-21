Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $4.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.06 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 825.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

