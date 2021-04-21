Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Trading Down 1.2%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 102,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 234,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Acreage from $4.30 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

