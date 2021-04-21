ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $40.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $223.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $306.47 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $323.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACM Research by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60. ACM Research has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $144.81.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.