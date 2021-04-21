Acadian Timber’s (ACAZF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ACAZF opened at $15.80 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.
