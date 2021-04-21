Acadian Timber’s (ACAZF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ACAZF opened at $15.80 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

