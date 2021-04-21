Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher Buys 7,000 Shares

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $60,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,224.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AEF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 52,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,129. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 432,213 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $188,000.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

