Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.31. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

