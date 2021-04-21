Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. 130,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,327. The company has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.