$980.60 Million in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $980.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.60 million and the highest is $990.56 million. Paychex reported sales of $915.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. 1,219,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

