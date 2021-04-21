8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $901,993.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000965 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002798 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

