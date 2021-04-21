8PAY Trading Down 39.2% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $164,301.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.01024255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00666786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,903.55 or 0.99884322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

