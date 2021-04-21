8,291 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

