813 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

