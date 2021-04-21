$805.53 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will post sales of $805.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.30 million and the lowest is $797.77 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $830.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 109,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,869,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.17. 8,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,028. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

