$759.80 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $759.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $746.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $771.70 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $760.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,757 shares of company stock valued at $15,197,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

